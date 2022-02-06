‘Jackass Forever’ laughs its way to No. 1 at box office

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

“Jackass Forever,” the fourth movie in the anarchic stunt and prank series, earned $23.5 million in ticket sales in its first weekend in theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It not only exceeded expectations but also easily bested its other main competitors, the big budget sci-fi spectacle “Moonfall” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which has 6 of its 8 weeks in theaters at No. 1. “Moonfall,” meanwhile, which cost around $140 million to produce, is not doing well stateside. Lionsgate estimated its opening weekend grosses to be just over $10 million, which was in line with its projections.