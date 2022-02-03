Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 9:45 pm

Pomona police officer shot in leg; suspect in custody

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Pomona police officer has been shot in the leg and a suspect is in custody. Police say the officer was wounded while answering a call at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the city east of Los Angeles. The officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. Authorities say the suspect also was wounded by gunfire and was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown. Two other suspects are being sought. Other details about the shooting weren’t immediately released.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content