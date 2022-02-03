Pomona police officer shot in leg; suspect in custody

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Pomona police officer has been shot in the leg and a suspect is in custody. Police say the officer was wounded while answering a call at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the city east of Los Angeles. The officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. Authorities say the suspect also was wounded by gunfire and was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown. Two other suspects are being sought. Other details about the shooting weren’t immediately released.