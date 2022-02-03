Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 9:29 pm

Klay Thompson dazzles from deep, Warriors beat Kings 126-114

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson hit his first seven shots overall and initial six 3-pointers on the way to 23 points and seven assists, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 126-114 for their eighth straight victory. Thompson knocked down three straight from deep early in the second as Golden State began the period on a 9-2 burst to build a 43-25 lead. On one of those, he drove past Davion Mitchell to the left corner and hit an off-balanced baseline 3 raising an arm in the air to celebrate. Mitchell scored 26 points and Harrison Barnes added 25 for Sacramento. 

