Chargers hire Ryan Ficken as special teams coordinator

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Ficken has been hired by the Los Angeles Chargers as special teams coordinator after he spent the past 15 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Ficken was Minnesota’s special teams coordinator this season after spending the previous eight years as the assistant special teams coach. He replaces Darius Swinton, who was fired after one season. Ficken will be tasked with trying to improve an inconsistent Chargers special teams unit.