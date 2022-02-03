Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 5:37 pm

California recall election cost taxpayers $200 million

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The election of whether to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom cost taxpayers just over $200 million. The final tally released Thursday by the Secretary of State’s office is about 28% less than what state officials had budgeted. The state Legislature set aside just over $278 million for the Sept. 14 election. Of that, about $243 million was divided up among the state’s 58 counties. However, it cost the counties $174 million to put on the election, leaving $69.5 million left over. More than 81% of voters chose to keep  Newsom in office. Secretary of State Shirley Weber said the recall process needs to be changed.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content