Wild LW Jordan Greenway gets 3-year, $9 million extension

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild and left wing Jordan Greenway have agreed to a three-year, $9 million contract extension. It runs through the 2024-25 season. The 24-year-old Greenway has four goals, nine assists and a career-high plus-17 rating in 33 games this season. He is third on the team with 82 hits. The 6-foot-6, 231-pound Greenway has thrived on a line with fellow heavy hitters Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno. Greenway made his debut with the Wild four years ago. The Wild are 8-0-1 in their last nine games.