California moves to deter inadvertent shootings by police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is moving to require police officers to keep their handguns separate from stun guns to prevent accidental shootings. Assemblyman Tom Lackey says that would help deter shootings like those that killed Oscar Grant in Oakland and more recently Daunte Wright in Minnesota. In both high-profile slayings, officers said they thought they were using their Tasers when they instead fired their handguns. The state Assembly on Monday passed a bill requiring officers to holster their lethal and less-lethal weapons on opposite sides of their equipment belts. The measure now goes to the Senate.