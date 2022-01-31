California firefighter fatally shot while responding to fire

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a veteran central California firefighter was fatally shot when he and others responded to a report of a dumpster fire and authorities arrested a suspect. Fire Capt. Max Fortuna was shot before dawn Monday in the city of Stockton and died at a hospital. Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm. Homicide detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting. Officials say Fortuna was a firefighter for more than two decades and is survived by his wife and two adult children.