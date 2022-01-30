Svechnikov’s late goal lifts Hurricanes past Sharks, 2-1

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored on a rebound with 3:44 remaining in the game to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Vincent Trocheck scored the first goal for the Hurricanes. Carolina has won four straight games and seven of its last eight entering the All-Star break. Frederik Andersen posted 27 saves for Carolina. Rudolfs Balcers scored early in the third period for the Sharks, and former Carolina goalie James Reimer made 27 saves for San Jose.