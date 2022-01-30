LTs Williams, Whitworth active for NFC title game; Rapp out

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Left tackle Trent Williams is active for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game, while safety Taylor Rapp is inactive for the Los Angeles Rams. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth and receiver Van Jefferson are active for the Rams. Whitworth’s backup, Joseph Noteboom, is inactive with a pectoral injury. The 33-year-old Williams sprained his ankle last week, but vowed to play despite missing practice all week. Rapp hasn’t played since he incurred a concussion in the Rams’ regular season-ending loss to the 49ers three weeks ago. Whitworth injured his knee in the Rams’ victory over the Arizona Cardinals two weeks ago, missing last week’s playoff victory at Tampa Bay.