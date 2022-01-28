Prosecutors: Felon fired BB gun at Planned Parenthood clinic

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A convicted felon suspected of firing a BB gun at a California Planned Parenthood clinic several times has been arrested on a firearms charge. Federal prosecutors said Richard Chamberlin was arrested Friday by FBI agents for being a felon in possession of a weapon. An FBI agent says in court records that Chamberlin was carrying a loaded handgun during one of the attacks. Chamberlin is suspected of firing a BB gun at the Pasadena clinic near his home on several different days in the past two years. A public defender did not immediately return a message seeking comment.