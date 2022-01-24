Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 12:33 pm

Man arrested after rooftop standoff near Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a man surrendered to law enforcement after he was spotted with a gun on the roof of a house in a Los Angeles suburb before dawn on Monday. Deputies responded around 5 a.m. after residents reported gunshots in the Walnut Park area. Aerial footage from KTLA-TV showed a man lying on his back on the rooftop and what appeared to be a weapon on the front lawn. Officials say the man was eventually taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment.  No information was available on the nature of his injuries or his condition. No other injuries were reported. 

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content