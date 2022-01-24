Local college students may receive cash incentive in exchange for community services

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -- Seven of the 10 University of California campuses will take part in the California For All College Corps program in 2022.

In exchange for 450 hours of service, each student will receive $10,000 toward their education and can get academic credit for their work, while providing the community with valuable service-learning experiences and skills along the way.

The Central Coast campuses include Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Cuesta and Hancock Community College.

“This is an exciting opportunity for students to engage in hands-on, Learn by Doing opportunities while making an impact on our local community," said Bradley Kyker, Cal Poly's Sr. Coordinator, Center for Service in Action and Student Affairs

The program’s website outlines a competitive application process, and students interested in participating in the California College Corps can apply through their respective school.

More information about the program and the application process is expected to be released by March.

The goal is to start in the fall 2022 semester with 6,500 students who will be deployed to part-time work in areas of pressing need like K-12 education disparities, climate change and food insecurity.

In a press conference, Governor Gavin Newson, said that the program aims to address college student debt and hopes that the program becomes a role model for the other states.

Undocumented students brought to the U.S. as children, "dreamers", will also be eligible to participate in the program.

For more information clique here