Lompoc City Council is allowing temporary cannabis events at local parks

LOMPOC, Calif. - These cannabis events can only occur at specific parks to start.

River Bend, River and Ken Adams parks.

Organizers will need a permit for the events.

Smoking cannabis will also only be allowed at River Bend and River parks.

Security and an EMT will be required at each event due to the safety of the consumers.

For now, the agreement is just two events per year, with a report 90 days after to see how the city can improve.

The new ordinance takes effect Feb 18.