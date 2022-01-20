City of Santa Maria continues search to fill job openings amid COVID-19

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria has been on a search to fill job openings.

During the past six months the city has continued to seek new hires in a variety of departments.

This includes the Santa Maria Police Department.

The city is pushing to hire new officers to join its law enforcement team.

Managers with the city say it is critical to fill these positions with the Santa Maria police in order to keep us safe.

As the department continues to work in full force for our safety, they are still looking to hire a variety of officers to

join the team.

The city has seen people from around the region join the police department over the years.