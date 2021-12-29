What happens when a NewsChannel reporter is stranded in the snow?

NewsChannel reporter Scott Sheahen had a great holiday: spending a White Christmas with his Mom and other family in the central Oregon community of Bend.

But then Scott's travel plans were thrown into the air because of flight cancellations from the regional Redmond Airport.

First his original return to the Central Coast was Tuesday night. Then it was re-scheduled to Friday. That has also been cancelled, so Sheahen is still figuring how how to get back to resume work.

His managers encouraged him to use his creativity to come up with some 'remote' reporting, and with the help of Mom, the result first aired on NewsChannel 3-12 at 6:30 Wednesday night.