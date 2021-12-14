Winter rain storm impacts across Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA , Calif. - From the Alisal Fire burn scar, to Montecito heavy to moderate rain overnight has caused some minor issues throughout Santa Barbara County. As of 6 a.m. no major issues on roads have been reported. Creeks in and around Montecito have been doing their job.

Along the Gaviota Coast at the Alisal Fire burn scar mud and debris has covered at least two roads. A skip-loader from the Santa Barbara County Public Works has been brought in to help clear a river crossing near the Circle Bar B Ranch that as overrun by mud. The area remains under an evacuation order.

https://twitter.com/Joey_Buttitta/status/1470755537100935169?s=20

As the main cold front works its way to LA County early Tuesday, our region will continue to see post-frontal scattered showers. There is a small chance of thunderstorms and rain could be moderate to heavy at times.

Combined rainfall Monday and Tuesday is expected to reach 1 to 3 inches in coastal and valley areas, and 3 to 6 inches for mountains and foothills. 1 to 3 feet of snowfall is likely above 7,000 feet and a few inches below 7,000 feet, including the Grapevine. The winter storm warning in the Ventura County mountains expires at 8:00 pm with snow and gusty winds.

Winds are tapering down as the storm rolls past. There is a wind advisory in effect on the South Coast until 11:00 am, and in the Ventura County coastal and valley areas until 3:00 pm. Sustained winds will reach 35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

The high wind warning in the San Luis Obispo County mountains and interior valleys expires at noon as well with winds up to 40 mph and gusts up to 65 mph.