SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Several roads are closed in Santa Maria due to flooding and downed powerlines.

Depot Street is closed from Stowell Road to Battles Road. And Enos Drive is closed from Curryer Street to Depot Street. Powerlines have fallen in the area. Pacific Gas and Electric crews are working to fix them.

Nearby storm runoff has flooded soccer fields and parks.

There is no timeframe for the roadways to reopen.