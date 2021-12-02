Concession workers at city airport return after 10-day strike

By PETER VALENCIA, MONICA GARCIA

PHOENIX, Arizona (KPHO, KTVK) — After a 10 day strike, concession workers with HMS Host headed back to work on Thursday. Employees who were a part of the “UNITE HERE LOCAL 11” Union walked off the job just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Union members said they wanted more out of their health insurance, a company-paid retirement contribution, and “fair salary increases.” They also wanted better protection against discrimination and equal opportunity.” Although not every demand was met, workers say they mostly wanted to bring attention to their company’s “stinginess.” Workers claim they’ve spent four years negotiating the same things over and over.

Previously, a spokesperson for HMS Host told Arizona’s Family that they are offering a substantial wage increase and increased benefits, including covering 90% of an employee’s health care costs. HMS Host says offered a 12% wage increase and paid out an appreciation bonus of up to $800 per employee. The company also says they’re offering positions for employees who had been laid off because of the pandemic.

As the strike comes to an end, you will soon have more options for your morning coffee and food. All of the restaurants and concessions that closed during the strike should be back open on Thursday.

