AP source: TCU set to introduce SMU’s Dykes as new coach

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says Sonny Dykes is set to be introduced as TCU’s new coach after four seasons at SMU. Dykes will replace Gary Patterson, who departed Oct. 31 with four games remaining. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because there were no official announcements from TCU or SMU. There were numerous reports citing unnamed sources that Dykes would be the Horned Frogs’ new coach. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram was the first to report plans for Dykes to be formally introduced Tuesday.