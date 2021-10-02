Shooting leaves teen hospitalized in Port Hueneme

Crime

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - Port Hueneme police are searching for a gunman this weekend after a teenager was hospitalized with a gunshot wound early Saturday.

Officers said they were dispatched to reports of a shooting victim on the 2600 block of Spinnaker Avenue around 12 a.m. Saturday morning.

Once there, they found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot to his abdomen.

While providing aid to the victim, officers were able to learn that the shooting occurred in the area of Halyard and Tiller Avenue.

An unknown dark-colored sedan reportedly approached the boy and shots were fired from the vehicle.

The boy was shot while he was walking westbound on Halyard. He immediately fled through an alley and ran towards Spinnaker Avenue where he was able to contact a resident who was leaving for work.

The resident helped the victim and called 911 for assistance.

The boy was transported to a local hospital where he was listed as being in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Senior Detective Baltazar Tapia at the Port Hueneme Police Department (805) 890-0824 or email at btapia@cityofporthueneme.org.