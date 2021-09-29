Adult male dies after two-car crash in Santa Maria

News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - An adult male died Tuesday night in Santa Maria after a two-car accident, according to SMPD.

Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Orchard Street at 10:08 p.m. after the accident was reported to 911. A tweet from the department says they found an unresponsive victim in one of the vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is under investigation by the SMPD Traffic Bureau.