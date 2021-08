News

OXNARD, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed Friday morning in Oxnard after being struck by a vehicle.

The Oxnard Police Department says the collision happened at 3:55 a.m. near the intersection of Ventura Road and Bay Blvd. Traffic is closed in both direction on Ventura Road between Channel Island Blvd and Bay Blvd. as officers investigate.

Officers say drivers can expect significant delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.