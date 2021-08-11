Missile launch ‘successful’ from Vandenberg Space Force Base overnight

News

U.S. Space Force / Michael Peterson

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. - Just before 1 a.m. the skies over Vandenberg Space Force Base lit up with a missile test launch.

Space Force Officials at Vandenberg say the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test was a success. The ICBM traveled more than four thousand miles to a target in the Marshall Islands.

“Tonight’s success is due to the hard work and dedication of Guardians and Airmen from across Team Vandenberg whose contributions are vital to our nation’s security,” said Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander. “These test launches verify the accuracy and reliability of the ICBM weapon system, providing valuable data to ensure a continued safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent.”

Wednesday's launch was one of several that typically take place throughout the year to test the weapons systems.