Marian Regional Medical Center: ER and CCU staff prepare for potential COVID-19 surge

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As the number of COVID-19 cases rise in Santa Barbara County, staff at Marian Regional Medical Center are preparing for another potential surge.

Staff in the Emergency Room and Critical Care Unit say they have already dealt with three COVID-19 surges.

Registered nurse Tonya Golden in the CCU say she sees COVID-19 patients in need of the highest amount of oxygen fighting for their lives.

She described the atmosphere in the CCU as a "battle zone" during the surges.

Several staff say it feels "disheartening" to know there could be another surge after what they already experienced during the pandemic last year.

Nurses and doctors dealing with the "sickest of the sick" COVID-19 patients currently on life support share how difficult it is to continue seeing more patients unvaccinated.