Juno the Klepto Kat inspires art made by items found by the cat in Carpinteria

CAPRINTERIA, Calif.-Juno the Klepto Kat's family found a clever way to get rid of all the things she finds and brings home.

Connie Geston and her daughter created art with some of the items. On Sunday they invited people to the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Art Center to create their own art made of the items found by the cat.

"You may know Juno has been bringing things home for the past 2 years and she is making me a hoarder so I decided to do something productive with it and make Klepto art.," said Geston.

The Carpinteria resident said people of all ages including the mayor came out to check out the pop-up art event.

She plans to show some of the work in an upcoming show entitled The Power of Green.

If the art made of Juno's finds is accepted and sells she plans to take a portion of the proceeds and donate it to an animal organization.

Juno was named after the film and quickly earned her nickname Klepto Kat after she started bringing home garden gloves and other items from her daily outings.