Driscoll installs 1.4 megawatts of solar power to save on energy usage

News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Driscoll’s is celebrating the installation of 1.4 megawatts of solar power on its 155,000 square-foot cooling facility in Santa Maria.

The 3,384 solar panels are estimated to generate 1.4 million kilowatt-hours of power each year.

In addition to solar power, Driscoll’s has installed a battery storage system which can hold up to 700 kilowatt-hours.

Together, both systems will allow the company to offset about 92% of the facility’s energy usage, generating a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

This is equivalent to removing more than 7,750 cars from the road over the course of 25 years.

The solar installation in Santa Maria is one of many, as Driscoll’s is in the early stages of pursuing clean and alternative energy sources for its owned and operated coolers across North America.