today at 10:55 am
Published 11:06 am

Labor organizing team in Santa Maria to participate in caravan for worker rights

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project (MICOP) will be co-hosting a caravan focussing on worker rights on Wednesday morning.

The Department of Industrial Relations is continuing department-wide outreach efforts to provide farmworkers information on labor rights and workplace safety protections.

California Labor Commissioner's Office and Cal/OSHA are hosting a three-day mobile caravan to take messages about workplace protections for farmworkers in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Representatives from the California Labor Relations Board and the Employment Development Department will also be participating.

The caravan will be held Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at the MICOP Office in Santa Maria.

Patricia Martellotti

