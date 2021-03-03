CSUCI nursing students volunteer at Santa Barbara and Ventura vaccination clinics

News

CAMARILLO, Calif. - About 250 CSU Channel Islands nursing students are volunteering at vaccination clinics in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

They will soon be helping in Los Angeles County during the massive vaccination rollout.

Nursing students in their second, third and senior year are going through training with either the Ventura County Public Health Department, Cottage Health, St. John’s Regional Medical Center/Pleasant Valley Hospital, or Kaiser Permanente.

At Ventura County Public Health, the students are helping with telehealth, case management, health coaching, screening of new enrollees and following up with healthcare providers.

The Nursing students in Goleta, St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard and St. John’s Pleasant Valley in Camarillo are helping with vaccine clinics.

Volunteering to help administer vaccines or do other health-related work allows the nursing students to gain experience and log the clinical hours they need to graduate.

The City of Los Angeles Public Health will soon train CSUCI nurses so they can join the teams vaccinating at Dodger Stadium.

Because the need is so great, all but the first-year Nursing students are being given the opportunity.