Indoor dining returns to San Luis Obispo county

News

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo county moved into the red tier of the state's reopening plan this week, which means many businesses will face COVID-19 related restrictions.

The county was given the go-ahead to move into the less restrictive tier due to improving case rates and hospitalization numbers.

Restaurants in the county, like Mason's Bar & Kitchen in Arroyo Grande, are now able to seat up to 25% capacity.

"Now that we're able to seat inside, its just another element to make sure we're ready for," said Dan Perez, the General Manager of Mason's.

He and his staff began preparing for the move into red tier weeks ago and are already seeing an increase in business.

Rey Ruiz, who works at California Grill in Nipomo, still expects most of their business to remain on the go.

"Basically, we're only going to have four tables available," he said, as a steady stream of customers comes in to pick up their order and head home.

Other businesses like movie theaters and gyms will also be allowed to open for indoor operations with restrictions.

Gyms will be able to open at 10 percent capacity and movie theaters at 25 percent capacity.

For a full rundown of COVID restrictions, click here.