Santa Maria man arrested following stolen vehicle pursuit

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies and Santa Barbara City police arrested one suspect after a car pursuit in Santa Barbara.

On Friday at around 10:45 a.m., Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies were notified about a LoJack ping and tracked the car emitting the noise.

When deputies tried to contact the driver of the car but the driver fled from them.

A Sheriff's helicopter was dispatched and followed the car during the pursuit.

The pursuit ended at 1800 San Pascual in the City of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara police made contact with the suspect.

Police arrested the suspect without further incident.

The suspect was identified as a 18-year-old Santa Maria man.

He was arrested on multiple charges including stolen car, felony evading, resisting arrest, destruction of evidence, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.