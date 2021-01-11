SLO County mortuaries struggling with surge of recent COVID-19 deaths

News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County mortuaries are struggling to keep up with the recent surge of deaths caused by COVID-19.

The City of San Luis Obispo just issued a recent proclamation allowing crematory and mortuary businesses to extend hours.

It was made “to protect the public health, safety and welfare during such time as the declared pandemic emergency continues.”

According to the city, Reis Family Mortuary and Wheeler Smith Mortuary each asked city leaders to remove restrictions on hours of operation due to increased demand and projections of additional post-holiday deaths.

“I can’t think of a clearer sign of the times than this,” said San Luis Obispo City Manager Derek Johnson in a statement. “We need everyone to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19, now more than ever. Each of us has the power to save lives by wearing face coverings, avoiding gatherings, staying at least six feet away from people outside our households, washing our hands often and staying home as much as possible.”