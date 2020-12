News

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura City firefighters shared video of when they helped to save a baby owl. They say it happened a few weeks ago.

The owl had fallen out of its nest and was not able to fly yet, according to the fire department.

Firefighters wrapped a towel around the owl and placed it into a tub.

The owl was taken to the Ojai Raptor Center and eventually released back into its native habitat.

