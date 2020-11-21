Holidays In Your Car brings extravagant Christmas light display to Ventura County

News

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura County is spreading the holiday cheer a bit early this year, and in a way that hasn’t been done before. The same people who organized concerts in your car are now putting the holiday spirit around your car with Holidays In Your Car.

It's a first of its kind Christmas celebration for Ventura County. It is known as Holidays In Your Car. It is put on by the same people who brought Concerts In Your Car.

“It is a mile and a half drive-thru light display, we have over one million lights,” said Vincenzo Giammanco, who is the CEO CBF Productions, and the creator of Holidays In Your Car. “It is just something that we have always wanted to do, and this year seemed like the right time to launch this, because you know we need some holiday cheer.”

The event will kickoff on Sunday and go until January 2nd at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

So crews are hard at work putting on the finishing touches.

“This doesn’t look like much in the day time but at night these lights really brighten this thing up,” said Giammanco. “What is cool is that everything around it gets dark so you only see the lights.”

Organizers started planning this in May. All of the lights are handmade. Christmas music plays as you drive through, and there is even a projection room with a surprise display.

“Once we started concerts in your car we knew that the holidays were coming and we wanted to flip the programing to holiday programing,” said Giammanco. “So the concept was what if there was a light display that you could zig through, and then end at our concerts where we will be having the ‘Nutcracker’, and another show ‘Santa Saves Christmas’ that is a live stage show for families.”

The production company is partnering up with Foodshare of Ventura County as well. During opening week $2 per car will go to the food bank.

“We have never had anything like this in the area,” said Giammanco.

You can purchase your tickets at: https://www.holidaysinyourcar.com/