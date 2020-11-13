Carmen Ramirez proud to be first Latina to join the Ventura County Board of Supervisors

News

OXNARD, Calif.

Oxnard Mayor Pro Tem Carmen Ramirez won her race for Ventura County Supervisor against Mayor Tim Flynn.

Voters made Ramirez the first Latina on the Ventura County Board of Supervisors.

The lawyer will represent District 5 that includes Oxnard, El Rio and unincorporated beach communities.

"I'm very pleased to say that I have won the election for Ventura County Supervisor for District 5, " said Ramirez.

She said she worked for 18 months on her campaign.

"I am so grateful for the voters, who, the majority made this choice, I know I have to work very hard to represent all of you and I am going to work very hard with my colleagues on the board, and the people of greater Oxnard to deliver the best we do under these difficult circumstances."

She plans to get to work right away on the pandemic.

"Please wear a mask. Let's keep this virus under control so that we are here next year to continue celebrating our lives together."

Outgoing 5th District Supervisor John Zaragoza is now the mayor-elect in Oxnard.