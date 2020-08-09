1 injured in Santa Maria shooting

News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - One person was hospitalized following a shooting Saturday night in Santa Maria.

It happened around 7:25 p.m. near La Salle and Columbus Drives, just off Donovan Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and found evidence of a shooting, but couldn't find any victims.

Police later received calls that a shooting victim had shown up at Marian Regional Medical Center.

Police say someone had driven the victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds, to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Corral at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2243 or the tip line at (805) 928-3781 ext. COPS (2677).