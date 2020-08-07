Major injuries in Orcutt crash

News

ORCUTT, Calif. - Firefighters say one person was flown by helicopter to Cottage Hospital after an off-road crash on Highway 101.

California Highway Patrol says the call first came in at 9:53 p.m. on Friday. The car was found 100 feet off the roadway on the other side of a fence near the Clarke Avenue offramp. CHP says the car hit the exit sign, which has now been removed.

A CalStar helicopter was called and flew the critical person to Cottage Hospital.

The Clarke offramp was temporarily closed as firefighter units blocked the road while rescuing the victim.