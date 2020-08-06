With changing deadline California makes final push to complete Census

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 2020 Census has been a moving target. Thanks COVID!

The original deadline date was moved when the pandemic stuck America in March. And now it's been moved again. This time not giving states more time, but less to complete the constitutionally required once-every-ten-year count.

Moved up from the end of October, the new deadline is now September 30.

This change has sent states, like California, who have a traditionally hard-to-count population scrambling to complete it. Kicking off this new push with "Get Out The Count Day" Thursday. A final initiative to have people fill out the census before dreaded "door knockers" come looking for you.

The coronavirus pandemic has made things more difficult for census workers. But if a household has not filled out the 10 minutes questionnaire by August 11, they'll come to you.

"You’ll see folks out there in the masks with the 6 feet of distance but still going to peoples homes to make sure they get counted for census,” said Connie Chung Joe, who's working with California Complete Count."

The census controls power and federal funds. From where and how many congressional representatives a state has. To funds for schools, freeways, parks and hospitals. It is estimated that for every person uncounted, California will lose $1,000 for 10 years, totaling $10,000 per person in critical community funds, according to California Complete Count.

As of July 19, 63.4% of Californians have completed the form. And it's not too late if you haven't. Just head to 2020Census.gov and click on "Respond." You can also call or mail back the census form sent in April.