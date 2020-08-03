Monday evening forecast Aug. 3rd

News

A cooling trend will start Tuesday and continue through the end of the week bringing temps down below normal. The night through morning low cloud regime will continue and expand. A slight warm up is expected over the weekend but temps are still expected to remain below normal into early next week.

Monday microclimates were in full effect with coastal comfort and inland heat. Tuesday we will really kick off our cooling trend with further cooling and more cloud cover for Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to upper 70s along the coast and 80s inland. This cooling trend will bring temperatures back below average by Wednesday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Santa Barbara South Coast and mountains until 3AM Tuesday. The northerly winds will be gustiest in Gaviota. Southwest Santa Barbara County will have an additional evening of sundowners Tuesday evening before weakening the rest of the week.

Temperatures are expected to bottom out Thursday after a couple more degrees of cooling. The trough will continue along the west coast through the weekend maintaining below normal temps, plenty of marine layer clouds, and gusty afternoon breezes. As the trough weakens over the weekend temperatures will increase just a tad.