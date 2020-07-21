Santa Maria Paul Nelson Aquatics Center reopens with a splash

News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Paul Nelson Aquatics Center will reopening Tuesday.

The reopening which was originally scheduled for Monday was pushed back due to an electrical outage.

The pool has been closed since January due to renovations followed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



"We're looking forward to some lap swimming time and we're going to have some swim lessons starting in the next couple weeks and as some fun alternations to recreation swim," said Dennis Smitherman with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.

Smitherman says the department will follow all County health safety guidelines when the pool reopens.