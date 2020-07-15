Skip to Content
New Rite Aid Covid-19 testing location in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Rite Aid today announced 161 additional COVID-19 testing sites opening on Thursday, July 16.

Including a new location in Santa Maria.

The new locations are in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Each testing site will use a self-swab test overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and will operate through the store’s drive-through window. 

All adults 18 years of age or older, even if they do not have any virus symptoms, are eligible for testing.

You can pre-register online at www.riteaid.com to schedule a time slot for testing. 

Rite Aid operates a total of 258 testing sites, with the capacity to conduct approximately 94,000 tests weekly across all locations.  

