Hotel evacuated after fire in room, 1 taken to hospital

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The report of smoke coming from a Santa Maria hotel forced guests to evacuate, Tuesday morning.

Santa Maria Fire and police departments received the reports about smoke around 4 a.m. at the Hampton Inn on North Broadway. At least one person has been taken to a local hospital.







As of 5:20 a.m. guests remained evacuated from the building.

Witnesses say a fire started on the second floor of the hotel, triggering smoke alarms and the fire suppression sprinkler system. The window in the room where the fire is believed to have started was busted out allowing for the occupant to get air. That person was then dragged out by a neighboring guest, according to the witness.

SMFD crews in scene of a small fire at the Hampton Inn. Crews found a fire on the second floor being kept in check by the sprinkler system. One person transported to MMC by AMR. pic.twitter.com/aMUSC0uVYs — Santa Maria Fire (@SMFDHQ) July 14, 2020

The incident is under investigation.