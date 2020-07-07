Census worker jobs available in Santa Barbara County

News

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - New jobs as census takers are available as local organizers are ramping up for in-person visits to households that have not yet responded to the U.S. Census.

Non-Response Follow Up (NRFU) visits were originally scheduled for March, but were postponed due to COVID-19. The Census paused hiring for temporary workers needed for in-person operations.

However, the local Census office in Camarillo has reopened and door-to-door visits by census takers in Santa Barbara County are expected to begin in August.

“It is not too late to apply for high-paying, temporary jobs to support the Santa Barbara County 2020 Census,” said Joni Maiden, co-chair of the Santa Barbara County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee. “Our county’s self-response rate is 66.1% as of July 1, but our goal is to count every resident in our community. Every person left uncounted equates to a loss of $2,000 per person, per year for the next ten years. Anyone looking to earn extra income and help their community should take the next step and apply.”

The jobs are temporary, part-time positions. The pay rate is $21 per hour. All census takers will be trained on physical distancing protocols and issued with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) with local guidelines for PPE use.

You must be at least 18 years old to apply and be available to work flexible hours. Additionally, you must have a valid driver’s license and access to a vehicle.

Other requirements include: being a U.S. citizen, have a valid Social Security number, undergo fingerprinting, pass a criminal background check and a review of criminal records.

Applicants must be able to speak, read and write in English. Bilingual applicants are needed and encouraged to apply..

For more information and to apply, visit www.2020census.gov/jobs.

Residents are able to reply to the census online, in addition to by phone and mail. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the deadline to respond has been extended to October 31, 2020.

Below are response rates in Santa Barbara County as of July 1, 2020.

Santa Barbara County 66.1%

Buellton 68.4%*

Carpinteria 65.7%

Goleta 71.3%

Guadalupe 60.3%

Lompoc 66.4%

Santa Barbara 67.5%

Santa Maria 61.3%

Solvang 70.3%*

* = exceeded US Census Response 2010 total

The census self-response online tracker is at https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.

The Santa Barbara County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee's outreach campaign “We all Count. Todos Contamos” provides local resources and information about the census in English and Spanish. For more information, visit www.santabarbarbaracountycensus.org.