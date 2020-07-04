Brush fire burns 100 acres, 1 structure and 1 car damaged near Santa Margarita

News

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Cal Fire San Luis Obispo is responding to a vegetation fire near Santa Margarita.

Cal Fire said it was in a remote location north of Highway 58, directly across from Soda Lake Road.

The fire now named "Lake Fire" has burned 100 acres and firefighters said it has the potential to burn up to 500 acres.

When the Lake fire was at 20 acres, CAL FIRE tweeted the fire had damaged one structure and one vehicle.

Firefighters said they have multiple engines on scene, making an aggressive initial attack to defend structures.

Fire crews did request a second alarm.

