Santa Maria Noontimers Lions Club presents $1,000 check to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Noontimers Lions Club recently presented a check for $1000 to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The gift will be used by the Foodbank in Northern Santa Barbara County to provide food to those in need.

The Club also made recent donations to Meals on Wheels, the Salvation Army, and Community Partners in Caring, among other organizations, to assist the local community during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The Santa Maria Noontimers Lions are part of Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members. They are one of several Lions Clubs in the Santa Maria area.