News

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has canceled a shelter in place order for residents in the area of Tucker's Grove.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office was searching for a suspect who ran from a stolen car. The hispanic male was located at 7:25 a.m. and the shelter in place was lifted.

Deputies are asking residents in the area of Tucker’s Grove to shelter in place while they search for a suspect who ran from a stolen vehicle. Suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a white shirt and black shorts. — PIO Raquel Zick (@SBSOPIO) June 25, 2020

The shelter in place lasted for about 45 minutes. The suspect has not been identified.