Ventura police arrest man involved in home burglary, child endangerment

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura police arrested one man involved in a home burglary, assault and child endangerment on Tuesday night.

Ventura patrol officers responded to a 911 call on a burglary in progress at the 100 block of Franklin Lane in Ventura.

At arrival, police found the residents and the suspect fighting inside of the home. Officers stopped the fighting and were able to detain the suspect in handcuffs.

The suspect was identified as Luis Alvarez Vargas, 32, from Ventura.

In their interview with the residents, they said Vargas entered into their home by breaking the window. Once inside he home, the residents confronted him and a physical fight began.

Vargas had a laceration to his arm due to the broken window. Fire and AMR responded and transported the suspect for his injuries.

Police arrested Vargas for vandalism, residential burglary, battery and child endangerment.

One of the adult residents had minor injuries from the fight. He was treated on scene.