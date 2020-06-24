Cal Fire warning SLO County residents to prepare for active fire season

News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department is warning residents to get ready for potentially more wildfires this year.

“CALFIRE is preparing for what could be a very active fire season in SLO Co, and we need residents to do their part" by being extra cautious, said Chief Scott Jalbert, in a Tweet posted by San Luis Obispo County.

The warning comes just days after two significant wildfires threatened hundreds of homes and businesses.

Last week, the Avila Fire burned more than 400 acres in the Shell Beach area.

No structures where destroyed, but the fast moving blaze had the potential to burn dozens of homes along Mattie Road, as well as many more across Highway 101.

Earlier this week, the River Fire in Paso Robles forced the evacuation of more than 400 homes on the eastern side of the city.

Although it was limited to only 15 acres, it destroyed two houses and damaged nine other structures.

Several other smaller fires have also ignited over the past few weeks, but have been put out quickly.

According to the Tweet, due to current conditions, Cal Fire SLO has suspended outdoor burn permits in State Responsibility Area of the county.

NewsChannel is speaking with Chief Jalbert today and will have more information on tonight's newscasts at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.