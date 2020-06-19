Antique and Classic car parade brightens day at four Santa Barbara retirement facilities

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Classic cars and Father's Day. They go together like hot dogs and baseball and George and Gracie.

What a great way to kick off Father's Day weekend. Beautiful antique and classic cars made pit stops at four Santa Barbara area retirement facilities on Friday.

The residents waved and the drivers honked their horns as they drove by. It was a nice treat for the folks at the Valle Verde, Samarkand, Vista Del Monte and Wood Glen Hall Retirement Communities.

Dana/Andrea Newquist 1906 Locomobile

They’ve been living under strict COVID-19 safety guidelines for months and this event allowed them to enjoy the day and reflect on a piece of their past.

“Well, It’s just nice to do something for the seniors, especially the Senior dads on Father’s Day Weekend. Just to bring a little joy to them, kinda on a gloomy day. We’re happy to do it and of course, nobody likes to show off cars more than antique and classic car owners, so here we are. This is our third stop and it’s going great. We really enjoy it,” said Joe Donely from behind the wheel of a WWII Commander car. It’s one of 11 built for General George Patton.

Members of the Antique Automobile Club of America and Santa Barbara Cars & Coffee participated.

You can see the cars roll by tonight on The NewsChannel during our 'Looking for the Helpers' broadcast 6:30.

Here’s a list of all the cars and drivers:

Joe Danely 1942 Dodge WC 57 WW II Command Car. Reportedly one of eleven made for Gen. George Patton

Dana/Andrea Newquist 1906 Locomobile, affectionately known as "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang!

Orwin Middleton 1932 Ford highboy roadster

Alma Middleton 1955 Ford Thunderbird

Bob Paterson 1937 Chevrolet coupe

Herman/Elisabeth Pfauter 1971 Checker Marathon. Personal car, but in Yellow Cab colors

Tom Treloggen 1956 Jaguar XKSS Special

David/Ari Neel 1966 Checker Marathon Wagon

Robert Dibley 1954 Citroen CV11

Scott Shiffman 1959 Rover P4 100 (Owned by Robert Dibley)

Laurie Small 1971 Austin Mini (Owned by Robert Dibley)