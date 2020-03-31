Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County looking for volunteers to help renovate clubs during closure

News

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The United Boys & Girls Club (UBGC) of Santa Barbara County has asked for volunteers to lend a socially-distant hand by helping to renovate the clubs while they are closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They are looking for licensed electricians, plumbers, roofers, landscapers, painters, artists, and mechanics.

UGBC has said they will provide the materials for all projects, they just need volunteers to help see them through.

CEO Michael Baker said the decision was made because talented people are pent up inside the house during the COVID-19 pandemic. “This is a great opportunity for anyone that would like to donate their time and talent to improving our clubs in Lompoc, Goleta, Santa Barbara, and Carpinteria as well as our Camp Whittier."

Anyone interested in offering their services is asked to call 805-681-1315 or email MBaker@unitedbg.org.

The UBGC serves about 3,200 members in Santa Barbara County.